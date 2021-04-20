Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.26. The stock had a trading volume of 211,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.