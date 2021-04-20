Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.07 ($115.37).

HEN3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.89 ($1.05) on Thursday, hitting €96.18 ($113.15). 427,374 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.