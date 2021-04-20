HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.25 ($53.24). The stock had a trading volume of 130,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

