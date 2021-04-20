HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HDELY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 68,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

