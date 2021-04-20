HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

HEI stock opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.69. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €79.44 ($93.46).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

