HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €84.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

HEI stock opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 1 year high of €79.44 ($93.46).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

