Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,407 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HR stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

