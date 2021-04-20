Head-To-Head Survey: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82%

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.77 $26.55 million $1.68 13.49

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

