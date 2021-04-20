Head to Head Review: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 13.63 $1.18 billion $4.29 51.09 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 2.65 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -1.85

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -106.64% -1,973.10% -48.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 4 21 1 2.88 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1 15 8 0 2.29

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $293.21, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $50.70, indicating a potential upside of 151.09%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene. Its pipeline includes Pipeline for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-864, a second investigational small molecule corrector for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VX-147 that completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix, Inc.; Molecular Templates, Inc.; and Affinia Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

