Head-To-Head Contrast: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ACI Worldwide and Alarm.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alarm.com 0 3 5 1 2.78

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29% Alarm.com 12.64% 17.50% 10.69%

Volatility and Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Alarm.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.76 $67.06 million N/A N/A Alarm.com $502.36 million 9.16 $53.33 million $1.35 68.70

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Alarm.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Alarm.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

