Head to Head Comparison: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get CVR Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 5.00 $27.19 million $2.05 19.49

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30% Anika Therapeutics -5.18% 2.63% 1.91%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats CVR Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.