Head-To-Head Analysis: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) vs. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 4.02 $54.64 million $5.52 14.00 UBS Group $28.31 billion 2.06 $4.30 billion $1.14 13.98

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 26.37% 10.36% 1.31% UBS Group 17.34% 9.82% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 UBS Group 1 6 7 0 2.43

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than UBS Group.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats UBS Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

