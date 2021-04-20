HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) released its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.