HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.28.

NYSE HCA opened at $194.89 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

