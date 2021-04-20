HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ONCT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

