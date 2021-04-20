Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

