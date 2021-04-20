Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

