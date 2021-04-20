Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.