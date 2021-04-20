Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

