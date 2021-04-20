Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

