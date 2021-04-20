Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 273 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

