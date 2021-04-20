Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $48,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 371,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

