Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $91.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

HAE traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 29,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

