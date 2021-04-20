Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $982,068.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

