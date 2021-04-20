Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.53 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.