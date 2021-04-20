Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

