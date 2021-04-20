Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,164 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.