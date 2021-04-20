Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

