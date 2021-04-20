Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $223,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216 in the last ninety days. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.