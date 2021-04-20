Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.