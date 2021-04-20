Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
