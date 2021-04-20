Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 81.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,757 shares of company stock worth $16,143,232. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

