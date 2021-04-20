Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,372.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,372 ($30.99) and last traded at GBX 2,357 ($30.79), with a volume of 18761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,342 ($30.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,193.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,856.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -181.55.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total value of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,562 shares of company stock worth $244,693,991.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

