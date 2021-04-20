Green Dot Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Green Dot in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

