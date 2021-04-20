Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 298,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 283,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,905 shares of company stock valued at $915,429. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.