Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $979.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,905 shares of company stock worth $915,429. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

