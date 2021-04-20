Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total transaction of C$35,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,444,300.

David Andrew Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total transaction of C$71,116.00.

Shares of CVE:GBR opened at C$14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.69. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$19.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.98 million and a P/E ratio of -78.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

