Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,967,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 12,372,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,046,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GBTC opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

