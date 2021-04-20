GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $99,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

