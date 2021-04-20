GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $128,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

