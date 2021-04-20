GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

