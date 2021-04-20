GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

