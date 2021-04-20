GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $96.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60.

