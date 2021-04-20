GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $180,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

