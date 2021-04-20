GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 126 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 126 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.