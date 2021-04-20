GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 243,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

