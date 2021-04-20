GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.00.

GNNDY opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.24 and its 200-day moving average is $238.21.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

