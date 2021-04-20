Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Shares of GL opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

