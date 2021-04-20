Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) vs. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Critical Contrast

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SRAX and Global Trac Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 101.65%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Global Trac Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -369.86% -107.87% -60.08% Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRAX and Global Trac Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $3.58 million 26.23 -$16.86 million N/A N/A Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Trac Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Summary

SRAX beats Global Trac Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. It also offers SRAX IR, software as a service (Saas) that enables companies to understand their shareholder base through the tracking of holdings, the management of investor contact information, and identification of trends in the purchase and sale of issuer's securities; and BIGToken platform, a consumer data management platform where consumers rewarded for providing and verifying their data and completing activities within the platform. The company provides data management, audience optimization and recognition, multi-channel and omni channel media, and marketing services. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales team, as well as through industry specific events. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

