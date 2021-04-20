Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

