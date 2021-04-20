Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.